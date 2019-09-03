A Hamilton City man was arrested following a collision with a semi-truck near Hamilton City on Sunday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 10:20 a.m., Baljinder Singh, 28, of Yuba City was driving a Peterbilt truck, pulling two fully loaded flatbed trailers.
Singh had just entered the roadway on County Road VV in the intersection with County Road 16 and was traveling north at 5 mph.
David Fuentes, 22, of Hamilton City was driving his Honda Accord west on County Road 16, driving toward the intersection with County Road VV.
Fuentes was reportedly driving at a speed of more than 90 mph in a posted 25 mph zone, according to the press release. When he was approximately 500 feet from the Peterbilt, he started to apply to brakes, however, due to the high speed he was driving, he was unable to slow or stop the Honda or turn it from its course.
The front of the Honda struck the right side of the Peterbilt at the right fuel tank and battery box.
After the collision, the Peterbilt was propelled several feet and the Honda rotated clockwise and came to a rest on the right side of the Peterbilt.
Singh reportedly was uninjured and was wearing his seatbelt.
Fuentes was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and despite both airbags deploying in the Honda, he suffered possible major injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center.
After an investigation at the scene, Fuentes was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the press release.
Diesel fuel from the damaged fuel tank was spilled on the roadway, according to the press release. Emergency crews were able to prevent the fuel from leaking off the road or into any drainage.