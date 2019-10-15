A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 6 following a single-vehicle collision.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, Marco Lomeli, 20, of Artois was driving his Chevrolet 2500 at around 10 p.m. west on County Road 48, east of County Road D.
Lomeli reportedly allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway and impact a power pole. He remained at the scene until CHP arrived.
Alcohol was suspected to be a factor and Lomeli was arrested on suspicion of DUI.