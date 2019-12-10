A Hamilton City man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a collision on Saturday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around midnight, Nicolas Alvarez, 22, of Hamilton City was driving his Chevy Equinox east on State Route 32 just east of State Route 45.
Alvarez reportedly allowed his vehicle to drift off the right side of the roadway and subsequently collided with a street sign, telephone pole/power box and wooden fence, according to the press release. He was uninjured.
CHP suspected that alcohol was a factor in the collision and arrested Alvarez.