The man believed to have fled the scene after causing a multiple-vehicle collision in Princeton has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
According to a press release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, Raymond Zapien, 31, of Princeton, was driving a 2014 Buick LaCross northbound on State Route 45 in Princeton on the afternoon of May 31 with his girlfriend Skye Flores and her 15-year-old son when he veered off the roadway and struck a stalled ATV.
Princeton resident Destiny Sorrels had been riding the ATV and was ejected from the vehicle upon impact, read the release.
Kyle Wills was traveling southbound on State Route 45 and observed the collision. After watching Zapien attempting to flee the scene after the accident, Wills tried to block Zapien’s vehicle with his own to prevent him from leaving, according to the release.
Zapien’s vehicle then crashed into Wills’ truck.
The second collision disabled Zapien’s car, read the release, and he then fled the scene on foot, leaving his two passengers behind.
According to the release, Sorrels was flown to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for medical treatment. The 15-year-old passenger in Zapien’s car also sustained injuries and was later treated at Colusa Medical Center.
After fleeing the scene, several local law enforcement agencies collectively continued the search for Zapien, read the release.
Through the course of the investigation, the release said officials learned that Zapien and Flores were in a verbal altercation while Zapien was driving prior to the accident.
“Zapien made statements that lead investigators to believe that the collision was an intentional act,” read the release. “It appears the act was an attempt for Zapien to end his life and the lives of his passengers.”
On Thursday, Zapien was located in Yuba City by the Colusa County Task Force and the Yuba-Sutter County Net 5 Task Force and taken into custody without incident.
Zapien was booked into the Colusa County Jail and charged with attempted murder. His bail has been set at $500,000.