A convicted triple murderer was denied parole at a hearing last week, according to the Glenn County District Attorney's Office.
In 1974, John Wayne Card murdered three members of the Griffiths family, of Willows, as part of a robbery scheme, according to the DA's office. He then kidnapped and held hostage three members of the Skillin family for nearly a week while he attempted to evade law enforcement.
After abandoning the Skillin family by chaining them to a tree in the forest, he was captured near Truckee by a coalition of northern California law enforcement agencies and the FBI.
Card was convicted at a jury trial and sentenced to death – however, in 1976, the California Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty statute violated the California constitution and commuted the death sentences of Card and approximately 70 other inmates to life in prison, according to the DA's office.
The statute was later updated to address the constitutional concerns of the California Supreme Court but the commuted death sentences could not be reinstated.
Card was given an early parole rehearing on Nov. 17 due to recent legislation favoring elderly parole, according to the DA's office. The hearing was attended by Deputy District Attorney Micael Coffey, who opposed parole on behalf of the people of Glenn County. Several members of the victims' family, who were supported by a victim witness advocate, also attended via video conference.
The parole board denied parole for three years, however, due to the new elderly parole laws, this case could again be granted an early rehearing in 18 months.