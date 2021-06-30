A man died last week in a house fire in on Third and Tehama streets in Orland.
Orland Fire Chief Justin Chaney said firefighters were called out at around 2:10 a.m. June 24 for a residential structure fire and they observed that fire was coming out of the kitchen window and back of the house was on fire.
Chaney said it was reported that two occupants had escaped but one other was unaccounted for.
Firefighters made an attempt to go inside but “the fire spread so rapidly we couldn’t. We had to go into defensive mode and protect the houses around it.”
One man died in the fire. No other injuries were reported.
The house was a total loss and the cause is still under investigation.
Chaney said the Willows Fire Department, Hamilton City Fire Department, Capay Fire Department and Artois Fire Department responded for mutual aid.