An unidentified man was stabbed multiple times and at the Cedar Hills Apartment Complex on Monday and then transported to the hospital, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
At round 11:30 p.m., deputies were called to the complex to investigate a report of a stabbing. They found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the upper torso, according to the press release.
The man was found seated outside near the laundry room building in the complex. The man told deputies that a man in black hooded sweatshirt, accosted him while he was walking through the complex, stabbed him several times and then ran away.
The victim could not provide any further details about the incident, according to the press release. The victim was transported to Enloe Hospital where he was treated and released.
Deputies also spoke with several residents in the area who reported hearing an altercation between several subjects outside just prior to the stabbing.
The victim requested to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, according to the press release.
The Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the stabbing and has not yet determined a motive for the crime. Members of the public with information regarding the incident are asked to contact the sheriff’s office in person at 543 W Oak St., Willows, by phone at 934-6431 or by calling 911 in cases of emergency.