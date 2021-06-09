A Sacramento man will serve time in jail for setting fire to a church in Willows in January.
According to the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office, Randy Louis White, 35, of Sacramento was convicted of felony arson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Willows on Friday. He was sentenced to 220 days in jail, two years probation and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $677,687.
Fire personnel and deputies from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the church on Jan. 17 for reports of a structure fire, according to a previous article.
Upon arrival, fire personnel and deputies observed a large amount of smoke coming from the vents on the north side of the church as well as a broken window.
Deputies made entry and searched the interior of the church for any potential suspects or fire victims, according to the press release. The deputies retreated from the building due to the fire and heavy smoke.
Deputies who entered the building later contacted the company nurse due to smoke inhalation, however, they didn’t require further medical attention.
Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies conducted an arson investigation with the assistance of the Willows Fire Department.
White reportedly admitted to breaking the window, entering the church and purposely starting fire to the building.