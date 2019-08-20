An Antioch man was sentenced to 15 years in state prison last week for two counts of vehicular manslaughter, among other charges.
Shawntre Tillis, 24 at the time, was accused of causing a crash when he was driving a 2002 Acura south at more than 100 mph on Interstate 5 at around 8:41 a.m. March 12, 2017, north of County Road 57 in Willows, allowed the car to drift and lost control.
Tillis’ car struck a Toyota Rav-4 driven by Chris Dyrdahl, 61, of Washington. Dyrdahl lost control of his vehicle and traveled across the center median into the northbound lane and collided with a Honda Odyssey driven by Isidro Garcia, 26, of Oregon.
In an attempt to avoid colliding with both Garcia and Dyrdahl, a fourth vehicle turned into the center median and hit oleander bushes, according to archives. Dyrdahl’s vehicle rolled and landed on its roof while Garcia’s also rolled but landed on its wheels.
Garcia and his 2-year-old son, Fabian Garcia, died on impact.
There were four other passengers in the Odyssey – Yvette Sepulveda, 23; Angelina Garcia, 4; Amaiya Garcia, 5 months old; and Emily Sepulveda, 18. They were either uninjured or had minor injuries.
Dyrdahl and his wife, Jeanine Dyrdahl, 59, suffered major injuries and were transported to Enloe Medical Center.
Tillis’ passenger, Dylan Covarrubias, 22, of Suisun City, suffered minor injuries.
Tillis was transported to Glenn Medical Center with minor injuries and was arrested and booked into Glenn County Jail.
He pleaded guilty in Glenn County Superior Court to two counts of vehicular manslaughter, four counts of driving under the influence with injuries sustained, and six special allegations of injury or death to multiple victims, according to court documents.
He received the maximum sentence permitted under California law of 15 years in state prison on Friday.
“This is one of those examples of why driving under the influence is so dangerous,” said Glenn County District Attorney Dwayne Stewart. “... This is a kid who drinks and drives and gets into a collision that impacts a dozen people’s lives and now he’s spending 15 years of his life in prison.”
Stewart, on the Glenn County DA’s Facebook page, offered his condolences to the survivors and commended Yvette Sepulveda for speaking at the sentencing on behalf of her family for losing her husband and son.