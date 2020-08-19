An Oroville man suffered major injuries in a collision on Monday night, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 10:30 p.m., Barry Kegley, 63, of Oroville was driving his Toyota south on Interstate 5 north of County Road 57 at a stated speed of 55 mph.
Kegley reportedly allowed his vehicle to drift to the left and it entered the dirt/gravel median. He then turned the Toyota to the right and it rotated clockwise.
The vehicle traveled across both lanes of southbound I-5 lanes and entered a dirt/grass area west of I-5 and Kegley turned the Toyota to the left.
It began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction, struck a perimeter fence and continued traveling south.
The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its top.
Kegley suffered major injuries as a result of the collision, according to the press release, and was taken to Enloe Medical Center.