A Redding man was sent to the hospital with major injuries following a two-vehicle collision early Thursday morning.
According to a California Highway Patrol press release, at around 4:45 a.m., David Stephens, 29, of Redding was driving his Ford Explorer south on Interstate 5 just south of State Route 32.
Eduardo Carrillo, 29, of Orland was driving his Ford Escape north on Interstate 5. Stephens reportedly allowed his vehicle to leave the southbound lanes and strike oleanders in the center divide. The impact caused Stephens’ vehicle to overturn and come to a rest on its roof in the northbound lanes, directly in the path of Carrillo, resulting in a collision.
Stephens was transported to Enloe Medical Center with major injuries.
Carrillo suffered minor injuries, according to the press release.
Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and it was determined that drugs or alcohol were not factor in the collision.