A man suffered minor injuries following a collision last week in Butte City, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, Taylor Geisbrecht, 24, of Glenn was driving his Chevy Silverado while towing a 30-foot home built equipment transportation trailer east on State Route 162 approaching a 90-degree turn in Butte City, west of Shasta Street.
Jaime Garcia, 45, of Vina was driving his Ford F-250 east on SR-162 west of Shasta Street.
As a result of Geisbrecht’s reportedly unsafe speed through the curve in the roadway, his trailer began to overturn into the eastbound lane.
Garcia saw the trailer as it was overturning and attempted to avoid a collision.
The trailer continued to overturn onto its left side and struck the driver’s side cab portion of the Ford, causing major damage to the vehicle.
Geisbrecht pulled the trailer out of the roadway while on its side and Garcia was able to drive his truck to the right shoulder.
Garcia complained of pain to the left arm following the collision.
Neither Geisbrecht or Garcia’s passenger, Guadalupe Paz-Frias, 36, of Vina, reported any injuries.
No arrests were made following the crash.