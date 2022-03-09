Orland Mayor Dennis Hoffman issued a proclamation during the Orland City Council meeting last week declaring March 2022 as Red Cross Month.
“In times of crisis, people in Orland come together to care for one another,” said Hoffman. “This humanitarian spirit is part of the foundation of our community and is exemplified by American Red Cross volunteers and donors.”
Using her steadfast dedication to helping others, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross in 1881 with the mission of preventing and alleviating the suffering of others.
According to Hoffman, the contributions of local Red Cross volunteers give hope to the most vulnerable in their darkest hours in Orland by providing emergency shelter, food and comfort for families devastated by local disasters like home fires or wildfires; donating essential blood for accidents and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease; supporting service members and veterans, along with their families and caregivers, through the unique challenges of military life; helping to save the lives of others with first aid, CPR and other lifesaving skills; or delivering international humanitarian aid.
“Their work to prevent and alleviate human suffering is vital to strengthening our community’s resilience,” said Hoffman. “We dedicate this month of March to all those who continue to advance the noble legacy of American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, who lived by her words, ‘You must never think of anything except the need and how to meet it.’ We ask others to join in this commitment to give back to our community.”