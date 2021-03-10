The Willows Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to shop local through a “March Madness (Willows Style)” campaign.
All people have to do is spend a minimum of $10 at any Willows retail store or service business, write their name and phone number on the back of their receipt and drop it off in the “March Madness” mailbox outside of the chamber office, 118 W Sycamore St., Willows.
“The goal of it is to get people to shop local,” said Lisa Diamond, of the Chamber. “... Shopping local means that revenue is staying in this county.”
Drawings for $50 cash will take place on March 15 and 22, and the final drawing for $100 cash will be on March 29.
Diamond said when people drop off the receipts, they should be placed in the box individually and not in an envelope all together so the Chamber can pick one receipt at a time for the drawings.
The first drawing took place on Monday, March 8, and she said 16 local businesses were represented with 68 entries and the receipts totaled more than $2,500.
People can enter as many times as they’d like.