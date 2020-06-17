A group of community members got together to march in Orland on Saturday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Tiffany Martin, the organizer of a peaceful protest, led the participants as they chanted “Black Lives Matter” as well as the names of some of the people of color who have been killed recently – such as Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was fatally shot in March when police executed a no-knock search warrant while she was sleeping in Kentucky, and George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.
“My message here is we are not saying all lives don’t matter, what we’re saying is that us with our white privilege skin have the power to speak up for black lives and brown lives … their lives matter and they should not be judged based on the color of their skin,” Martin said. “Hopefully I can educate people … until black lives matter, brown lives matter, then nobody fits in the ‘all’ category.”
During the protest, Martin told participants to keep things peaceful and if they received any negative feedback while marching, not to pay attention and just keep chanting and marching.
She said while she doesn’t have any other events planned at this point, she plans to continue speaking and educating and getting more involved – Martin said she also hopes to host a fundraiser for the African American Family and Cultural Center in Oroville.
“I grew up in Orland, I love Orland … I really want this community to know we’re not saying all lives don’t matter, we’re just saying all lives don’t matter until black lives matter,” Martin said.