Community members got together to celebrate Orland and Willows high school graduates last week.
Orland High School is having a postponed graduation ceremony in July due to the coronavirus pandemic – what it looks like will depend on the restrictions.
The original graduation day was scheduled for Thursday, June 4.
“We didn’t want their actual graduation day to pass by without at least a celebration marking that day,” said Cailin Foster, one of the organizers for a parade celebrating the Orland graduates. “We wanted to provide something that everyone would feel comfortable participating in with social distancing in place.”
Foster said some parents got together to push the idea through – she said about 80 percent of the graduates participated.
Victor Perry, principal of Orland High School, said there were 176 total seniors in the class of 2020.
Brynna Foster, Cailin Foster’s daughter and one of the Orland High School graduates, said she was thankful that they were able to have some sort of celebration marking graduation.
“It was really fun. I loved seeing all of the community turnout and all of my class come together and I didn’t think that many kids in my class would come out (with cars) all decked out in decorations,” Brynna Foster said. “... Everybody really went all out and had fun with it.”
Cailin Foster said there was a wide variety of vehicles that participated, including a horse-drawn wagon, some seniors riding horses, older model cars, muscle cars and more.
“The seniors really took this opportunity to show their personalities,” Cailin Foster said.
She said the Orland Fire Department led the students and the Volunteers in Police Service also assisted with making sure everything went smoothly.
“You have had obstacles that no one saw coming, problems that have limited solutions and continuous unknowns,” Perry said in a letter to the senior class. “You have faced adversity and will continue to face it as you grow. Life will continue to throw you unexpected curveballs. Be resilient, and lean on your support systems when in need. Make conscious decisions to keep going and not let positive or negative circumstances define you.”
Erin Parisio was one of the organizers for the parade that celebrated the Willows High School graduates on Friday, June 5.
The high school hosted a modified ceremony where 10 students at a time would line up outside of the football field and one at a time would walk across the stage – joined by their two guests who could take photos and observe.
“We wanted a way to honor the seniors … and be seen from the community,” Parisio said. “This class is a super close class, really fun, they’re a great group. It’s been really hard for them … they’ve all had such a good attitude about it.”
David Johnstone, principal of Willows High School, said there were about 110 graduating seniors in the 2020 class.
“Perseverance is one of those things that I hold dear and that’s what these kids have done,” Johnstone said.