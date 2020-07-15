Mask giveaways held for Glenn County businesses

The Willows and Orland chamber of commerce offices both hosted free mask giveaways for local businesses last week.
Each office received 4,500 masks to giveaway, which came from the North Valley Community Foundation’s Rapid Response Fund and the Feather River Health Foundation.
The masks were meant to be given to local retail businesses to hand out for free to their customers.
Jenny Owens, office assistant and outreach coordinator for the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce, said on Friday, the day of the giveaway, they gave away nearly 4,000 masks and on Monday, all 4,500 had been given away to approximately 46 businesses in the Orland area.
Lisa Diamond, office manager for the Willows Chamber of Commerce, said they hosted their giveaway over two days – last Wednesday and Friday and gave away about 2,400 masks to about 28 businesses, as of Friday afternoon.
Both chambers set a maximum of 100 masks per business to make sure they would have enough for as many businesses as possible.
Diamond said some of the businesses that picked up masks included doctor’s offices, a towing company, veterinary offices, gyms, banks, churches, retail and more.
“It’s important that if a customer goes into a store and forgot their (mask), the employee can say ‘here’s a free mask,’” Owens said.
Diamond said Colusa and Tehama counties also were able to host mask giveaways for businesses.
“We’re not protecting ourselves, we’re protecting others,” Diamond said.
Diamond said if a Willows area business didn’t make it to their giveaways, they can call the Willows Chamber of Commerce Office at 934-8150 for more information and to check availability.
More opportunities in the Orland area
According to the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce, they will be receiving a shipment of thousands of masks and have already received hundreds of 16 ounce bottles of hand sanitizer for use by local businesses in northern Glenn County – including Orland, Hamilton City and Capay – to help protect their employees.
The shipment comes from CalOES and is coordinated by the chamber’s local economic partners at 3CORE and the city of Orland.
According to the chamber, the city of Orland is also scheduled to receive $84,000 in federal funds to help local Orland area businesses with COVID-19 relief. The City Council also agreed to utilize a portion to assist temporarily closed businesses with water and sewer utility bills and the balance to help offset costs of personal protective equipment, sneeze guards, business signage, etc.
For both opportunities, the chamber will plan and schedule a method of distribution – a task force from the chamber, city and EDC is developing protocol for this distribution.
It’s asked that businesses reach out to the chamber with needs for one month and copies of receipts for COVID-19-related expenses that have already incurred.
This is to help offset out-of-pocket costs to businesses, not to reimburse for lost sales.
Information to provide includes:
–How many disposable masks do you need for yourself and employees for one month?
–How many 16 ounce hand sanitizer bottles are needed for one month?
–How many gloves? Face shields? Disposable gloves?
–What expenses have already been incurred for signage? For plexiglass? For PPE?
This information and receipts are requested as soon as possible – the deadline is July 24.
To contact the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce, email info@orlandchamber.org.