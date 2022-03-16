Maverik, McDonald’s coming to Orland

After several mom-and-pop businesses opened in the downtown area in recent years, the city of Orland will continue to grow with the addition of two new franchises along the Interstate 5 corridor, including a Maverik gas station and a McDonald’s restaurant.
Orland City Manager Pete Carr said Maverik approached the city last summer seeking to develop on what was already commercially zoned property within the city.
The California Environmental Quality Act and other land use work was completed and approved in several months, said Carr, while Maverik completed purchase of the property. A cost share agreement with the city to construct intersection improvements, including a traffic signal and replacement of broken concrete, was also approved by the Orland City Council on March 1.
According to Carr, Maverik plans to start construction of the new facility in July.
“These kinds of facilities typically take 4-6 months,” said Carr. “They would like to be open in December.”
Carr said the McDonald’s franchise owner also contacted the city many months ago and has been working with city staff behind the scenes to prepare its development application.
According to Carr, the developer submitted a development application and site plans to the city earlier this month, but there are still several processes ahead before building can begin. At this time, Carr said there is no timeframe as to when the McDonald’s will begin construction.
“In addition to new shopping opportunities and more jobs for the local community, investment here by a company like Maverik encourages more investment by others and brings business to town from the Interstate 5 traffic flow,” said Carr. “There will be local sales taxes and property taxes generated there that will contribute to paying for essential city services like law enforcement and fire protection as well as quality of life amenities like library and recreation facilities and programs.”
Carr said the balance of business types and their respectively clustered locations provide an ideal business portfolio for Orland.
“The city welcomes investment and tries to help businesses be successful here,” said Carr. “The city has staff and an Economic Development Commission that actively pursues specific businesses and looks for ways to make Orland attractive for investors, but local government is really not picking and choosing which businesses will open here. City staff is at any given time working with several potential business owners who are considering investing here. We know that there is a big appetite here for a hotel, more restaurants and clothing stores. We pursue and welcome desired types of development but the market actually controls it, not the city government. There is a marketplace for business locations, businesses have lots of options, and we are grateful anytime a business owner wants to invest here.”