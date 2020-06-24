The Mendocino National Forest opened more developed campgrounds last week, according to a press release.
“We continue to recommend that you recreate close to home,” said Ann Carlson, Mendocino National Forest supervisor. “All visitors should practice self-sufficiency during their visit to the Mendocino National Forest. Recreating responsibly will help ensure that expanded access to recreational facilities, services and opportunities continues. All services may not be available so please plan accordingly.
While recreating on the Mendocino National Forest, it’s asked that people remember to maintain at least six feet of social distancing, avoid gathering in groups, pack out one’s trash and bring water, soap, sanitizer and toilet paper.
The following sites remain closed:
–Sycamore Grove Campground.
–Camp Discovery Group Camp.
–Masterson Group Camp.
–Bear Creek Campground.
–Fuller Grove Campground.
–Navy Campground.
–Oak Flat Campground.
–Pogie Point Campground.
–Sunset Campground.
In addition, the following sites remain closed due to the Ranch Fire forest order:
–Cedar Camp.
–Dixie Glade.
–Main Letts Lake.
–Saddle Camp Loop.
–Spillway.
–Stirrup.
–Big Springs.
Check the forest website and social media pages for the most up-to-date information on what is open. People can also call the supervisor’s office at 934-3316 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.