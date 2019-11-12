Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase at the Mendocino National Forest offices.
They became available on Nov. 1 and will be available until Dec. 23.
Permits cost $10 and allow the holder to cut one tree in designated areas of the forest until Dec. 24.
All offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, but will be open on Friday, Nov. 29.
Permits are limited to one per household and will be on a first come, first served basis.
Permits are good for this year only. Individuals may also purchase a permit by mail until Dec. 14. The mail order form can be found at http://tinyurl.com/h8x4hwd.
As part of the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative, all fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit upon presenting a valid fourth grade pass.
The pass allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. To obtain a free Christmas tree permit, the fourth grader must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.
For more information on how to obtain a fourth grade pass, visit https://everykidoutdoors.gov/index.htm.
Christmas tree permits can be purchased from the following offices:
- Mendocino National Forest Supervisor’s Office/Grindstone Ranger District Office – 825 N Humboldt Ave., Willows. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Stonyford Work Center – 5171 Stonyford-Elk Creek Road, Stonyford. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Covelo Ranger Station – 78150 Covelo Road, Covelo. Hours beginning Nov. 12, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon, 12:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Upper Lake Ranger Station – 10025 Elk Mountain Road, Upper Lake. Open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon, 1 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Paskenta Work Station – 13280 Paskenta Road, Paskenta. Open Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. (cash or check only).