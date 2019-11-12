The Mendocino National Forest is offering the M10 west roadside hazard tree salvage sale to prospective bidders.
The 530-acre sale area is located 35 miles southwest of Willows on the Grindstone Ranger District in Colusa County.
To view the sale, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/resourcedetail/mendocino/landmanagement/?cid=FSEPRD674665.
The total estimted quantity of the sale is 3,696 mbf. The salvage sale is being offered to remove roadside hazard trees burned in the 2018 Ranch Fire to help create safe transportation system for employees and the public.
Sealed bids will be opened at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Forest Supervisor’s office, 825 N Humboldt Ave., Willows.
Complete information concerning the timber, including conditions of sale and submission of bids, is available on the website and at the supervisor’s office in Willows.
For more information, call Forester Jason Cushman at 828-0230.