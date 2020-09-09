Due to unprecedented fire conditions with a combination of extreme heat, significant wind events, low humidity and firefighting resources stretched, the Mendocino National Forest developed campgrounds, picnic areas and day-use areas are closed.
The closure went into effect on Monday and, in addition, campfires and stoves are prohibited within the Mendocino National Forest.
According to a press release, notifications to those who reserved sites through www.recreation.gov will be made as soon as possible and refunds will be processed.
Customers needing information, passes and maps are encouraged to call the Mendocino National Forest supervisor’s office at 934-3316 Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., visit the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino and check for updates on the MenMendocino National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages.
An evacuation order remains in place for the Mendocino National Forest in Glenn County due to the August Complex fires, according to the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
As of Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said people should continue to stay out of the forest in the county until the evacuation order is lifted.
As of Tuesday morning, the August Complex fires had burned 356,312 acres and was 24 percent contained.
The fire started on Aug. 17 due to lightning.
The complex was initially 37 different fires on the Mendocino National Forest and many have been contained or merged.
The fire is burning in five counties, including Glenn, Mendocino, Lake, Tehama and Trinity counties.