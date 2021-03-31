Mendocino National Forest staff will be discussing the forest’s land management strategy following the 2020 August Complex fires during a virtual public meeting on Thursday.
According to a press release, the August Complex was a lightning-ignited fire that burned 1,032,648 acres from Aug. 16 through Nov. 12 across California’s northern coast range. It became the largest wildfire in California’s recorded history. Within the Mendocino National Forest, the fire burned more than 612,000 of the forest’s 913,300 acres.
Mendocino staff have developed a phased approach to assisting with the forest’s recovery, according to the press release. The first phase is focused on removing dead trees along roadways and recreation sites that could be hazardous to motorists, hikers and campers. It also entails thinning concentrations of dead trees to reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire in the event of a reburn.
The second phase continues hazard tree and dead fuel removal, but also introduces replanting seedlings in areas where natural regeneration is unlikely as well as habitat and recreation site improvements.
The final phase will be a systemic assessment of all the watersheds within the forest’s boundaries to develop individualized restoration strategies as necessary.
According to the press release, in addition to an overview of the forest’s restoration strategy, resource specialists will discuss the first project being proposed within the strategies initial phase: Plaskett-Keller.
The Plaskett-Keller Project is located in and around Plaskett Meadows with treatment areas on both the Grindstone and Covelo Ranger districts. Hazard tree removal and fuel reduction treatments are being proposed on 4,500 acres within the 15,500-acre project area.
The virtual meet will take place on Thursday, April 1, from 4-6 p.m.
Meeting attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the forest’s strategy as well as the Plaskett-Keller Project.
The meeting will be available through Microsoft Teams at http://bit.ly/MendoTeamsMeeting or by calling 202-650-0123, the conference ID is 377 848 755#. Presenter slides will only be visible to online attendees.
The virtual meeting will be recorded and posted on the forest’s August Complex Restoration webpage at http://bit.ly/AugustComplexRestoration.