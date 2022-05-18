Midway to light up Glenn County Fairgrounds on Thursday

The Glenn County Fair will return to Orland tomorrow and will celebrate 106 years of fun with the theme “Barn in the USA.”
The fair will run Thursday, May 19, through Sunday, May 22, with fair food vendors such as Milo’s Corn Dogs & Pizza, Funnel Cake Express, Sharky’s, One Stop Ice Cream and more.
Carnival company Butler Amusements will be onsite to offer thrills for fair goers as well.
Daily entertainment will also include Roberto the Magnificent, Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel and Kids Pedal Tractor Pulls along with strolling entertainers throughout the day.
Thursday is opening day and $1 admission will be available with the gates opening at 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the Little Miss Glenn County Pageant will take place followed by the Miss Glenn County Pageant at 7 p.m. Both events will take place on the Center Stage.
Friday will be Kids’ Day – admission for children 12 and under will be free – and gates open at 2 p.m.
The annual Glenn County Fair Parade will begin at 6 p.m.
Saturday is Military and First Responder Appreciation Day – personnel with their ID will be admitted free. The day will begin with the Auction Buyers Registration and Buyers Breakfast at Brawley Auction Adreana at 9 a.m. followed by the Junior Livestock Auction at 10 a.m. The Future Farmers of America Vocational Education Project’s silent auction will begin at 11 p.m.
In the grandstands beginning at 7 p.m. will be the Destruction Derby, Boat Races and Tough Trucks. An additional admission is required to attend. The night will finish off with a performance by Ashley Barron on the Bandshell Stage, starting at 9 p.m.
“Her influences include Johnny Cash, Miranda Lamberts as well as many others,” said fair organizers. “If this young lady can get a bunch of Fair managers to line dance, you know she can put on one heck of a show!”
Sunday will be the final day of the fair. Musica Mexicana will begin at 6 p.m. at the Bandshell Stage followed by a performance by the Strung Nugget band on the Center Stage at 6:30 p.m.
There will also be a Calfire Fire Fun Safety Zone behind the Whitsett Cook Building and still exhibits, crafts and floral exhibits.
Rides on the Newsville and Pacific Railroad Train will also be available at the Depot and Heritage Trail for $3.
Pre-sale carnival wristbands and discounted pre-sale admission are on sale at www.glenncountyfair.org.
Tickets for the destruction derby can be purchased at Napa in Orland and Willows – these tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Daily fair admission, which can be purchased at the gate, costs $10 for adults 13 years of age or older, $5 for children ages 6-12 and seniors and children ages five and under are free.
For a full daily schedule and event details, visit www.glenncountyfair.org.