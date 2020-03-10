The Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration awarded $1.8 million to 3CORE, Inc., of Chico to establish a Revolving Loan Fund to create stronger and more economic resilient communities in wild-fire impacted Glenn, Butte and Tehama counties.
The EDA grant, to be matched with $400,000 in local investment, is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and spur $6 million in private investment.
“This $1.8 million grant from EDA will help strengthen the recovering local businesses that suffered following the Camp and Carr Fires,” said Congressman Doug LaMalfa (CA-1). “One hundred jobs and millions of dollars in private investment will be generated by this Revolving Loan Fund, drastically improving the situations of businesses and families who are still trying to get back on their feet. I was happy to support the legislation that authorized this grant early last year, which also included some provisions I authored. I’m grateful for the Trump Administration’s constant support helping the North State recover from wildfire damage.”
This project is funded by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019, which provided EDA with $600 million in additional Economic Adjustment Assistance program funds for disaster relief and recovery for areas affected by hurricanes Florence, Michael and Lane; typhoons Yutu and Mangkhut; as well as wildfires, volcanic eruptions and other major natural disasters occurring in calendar year 2018, and tornadoes and floods occurring in 2019 under the Robert T. Stafford Act.
“EDA plays an important role in catalyzing local strategies to help rural regions prepare for and recover from natural disasters,” said U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dr. John Fleming. “We are pleased to support northern California’s business community as they work to help expand and strengthen the economy following damage caused by wildfires.”