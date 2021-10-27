Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office officials identified the deceased person found at a plane crash site on Bradley Peak Friday as Orland pilot William Bushling, who was reported missing after he and his plane went missing on Thursday.
Local, state and federal officials were searching for the overdue plane after it failed to arrive in Orland last week.
According to Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office officials, Bushling left Ashland, Ore. around 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 but never landed at the Glenn County Airport as expected later that day.
Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office led a search for Bushling, with Glenn, Shasta and Trinity counties assisting in the efforts. The Federal Aviation Administration was also notified of the disappearance.
Before Bushling’s plane was discovered, a missing persons report was filed in Trinity County.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office had contacted the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday advising them to check their local airports for the missing black Cessna 150 aircraft with the tail number N5268Q but they were unable to locate the plane.
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office officials also reported that they received a request for an emergency landing around the time Bushling would have been in the air but a plane never landed.
Siskiyou Sheriff’s officials said Trinity County reported the last known location of the Bushling’s phone was located using cell tower triangulation and was determined to be in the area northeast of Dunsmuir and south of Highway 89 and Interstate 5 around 8 p.m. Thursday night.
Department officials took to social media Thursday afternoon to ask the community in the area where Bushling’s phone last pinged to see if anyone had seen or heard a low flying aircraft between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
On Friday morning, Siskiyou Sheriff’s officials received a report from a man that believed he had found the missing black Cessna the department had been looking for.
After assessing the area, search and rescue crews positively identified Bishling as the deceased person found at the plane crash site located west of Interstate-5 near Bradley Peak.
Bushling’s plane was identified by the aircraft’s tail number.
The plane crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.