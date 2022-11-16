MNF welcomes new forest supervisor

Forest Service officials recently announced that Wade McMaster began his role as the permanent forest supervisor at Mendocino National Forest (MNF) on Nov. 7.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, McMaster has been with the Forest Service for over 12 years and grew up in Northern California near Shasta-Trinity and Klamath National Forests. He comes to MNF from the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest, where he served for four years as district ranger for the Gold Beach Ranger District.
McMaster also recently completed a 120-day detail as Acting Forest Supervisor on the Shoshone National Forest, according to the release.
Prior to his role as District Ranger, McMaster was the Tribal Relations Program Manager for Region 5, where he worked with leadership to develop, maintain and nurture relationships with over 150 California tribes, in addition to working as a Tribal Liaison for the Plumas, Lassen and Modoc National Forests.
“I’m delighted that Wade is returning to work with us here in the Pacific Southwest Region,” said Regional Forester Jennifer Eberlien.
According to the release, McMaster is a member of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California and served 13 years as chairman. He continues to serve on the Tribal Council as vice chairman.
“I feel blessed to walk both paths as a Native American and as a Forest Service family member, understanding that we all have so much in common when it comes to our passion for caring for the land,” said McMaster.
Prior to joining the Forest Service, he served for 10 years in the Air Force as a Russian cryptologic linguist and worked in information technology.
McMaster holds a B.A. in liberal arts from Excelsior College and a master’s degree in educational counseling from the University of LaVerne.