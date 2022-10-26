The Forest Supervisor’s office in Willows reopened to the public on Monday and is now offering free firewood permits this year.
“Due to the amount of hazard tree abatement completed this year, the Mendocino National Forest and the Chico Seed Orchard have an abundance of firewood available to those with a permit,” read a release issued by the Forest Service.
The Willows office will be open to the public from 8:30 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and staff at the front desk will be available to issue firewood permits.
Visitor information will also be available by phone by calling 530-934-3316.
A map, provided by the Grindstone District, of locations of wood rounds at Letts Lake and Mill Valley can be found at https://tinyurl.com/5n8rxmsc.
Beginning Nov. 7, the pedestrian gate at the Chico Seed Orchard will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except on federal holidays. These hours coordinate with sunrise and sundown after daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6. The hours for the drive-through gate remain the same throughout the year, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., except on federal holidays. Visitors are not allowed on the property after dark and pet owners must have dogs on a leash at all times. A map of public use identifies orchard hours, parking and closed areas can be found at https://tinyurl.com/33rph84b.
“The orchard is an active production facility with heavy equipment, and anyone collecting firewood will need to check in for accountability before driving through the orchard to pick up firewood,” said Forest Service officials.
To get a permit and collect firewood at Chico Seed Orchard, contact Orchard Manager Lisa Crane at 530-879-6627.