With the school year coming to an end, local high schools are planning modified ways to celebrate the class of 2020.
Willows High School
David Johnstone, principal of Willows High School, said they are going to have a modified ceremony using social distancing.
Beginning at noon on June 5, seniors and their two guests will be able to line up by the football field and one senior at a time – with their guests – will walk across the stage to receive their diploma.
The photographer will take a photo of the graduate and the guests can also take photos.
He said students will be given time slots for when they can go to the line up by the emergency exit of the football field – where 10 slots are painted off for social distancing.
After the ceremony, there will be a graduation parade for all of the seniors at 7 p.m. – it’s asked that seniors arrive at 6:30 p.m. in their caps and gowns by the backside of the tennis courts.
The route will be Willow Street to Butte Street, up Sycamore Street and back to the high school gymnasium.
Orland High School
Dwayne Newman, superintendent of Orland Unified School District, said there will be a virtual graduation on the scheduled graduation day – June 4 – and, depending on restrictions, the plan is to have a ceremony in late July.
There are a few options that are being considered if a full-blown graduation ceremony isn’t allowed. One option would be to have a graduation that is spaced out for social distancing with a limited number of guests. Another option would be to have a drive-in graduation – where they would find a spot for people to park and set up a stage for the graduates.
They could also do a drive-through graduation ceremony.
The virtual graduation that’s set for June 4 is a pre-recorded video that will recognize all of the graduates. It will stream at or before the time of graduation and will be available on the website and Facebook.
According to a Facebook post, there will be a Orland High School graduation parade on June 4. Graduates are asked to meet at the Glenn County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. and the parade starts at 7 p.m.
Graduates are invited to wear their caps and gowns and decorate their cars. The route will start at the fairgrounds, proceed west on Yolo Street, north on Fourth Street, west on Colusa Street and end at the First Station.
It’s asked that people keep social distancing in mind.
Hamilton High School
Hamilton High School is planning a drive-in-movie-theater-style graduation ceremony – the graduates will be spaced out in the stadium and each student will have on car load of family members.
The ceremony will be on June 5 at 8 p.m.