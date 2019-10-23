A mosaic made of pieces of stained glass shaped as the Orland High School mascot now hangs at the campus.
The mosaic was created by students from Molly Wallace's art classes at the school – with the help of the Rainforest Project.
Wallace said about 30 students participated in creating the mosaic Trojan head, along with a couple of office signs.
“(Students) learned how to cut the glass,” Wallace said. “... Once you learn those skills, you can build anything.”
Phoenix Cheetham, a senior at the high school, said she wanted to get involved because she saw it as a chance to learn something new.
“I just thought it was going to be something that was a good experience,” Cheetham said. “It was really fun.”
Nyla Thitphaneth, a senior, said she agreed and thought it would give her a chance to try something new.
Wallace said, as a teacher, the project also taught her some new skills and it also created a community in her classes.
“It just created a whole new community within my art classes because the kids that were involved were a team and it was great to work with them,” she said.
Thitpaneth said she also enjoyed the opportunity to be in her own world while cutting the glass for the mosaic.
“I kind of shut myself from the outside world and worked on the piece I was working on and it felt like I was in my own zen,” she said.
Carson Karle, a junior, said he enjoyed the learning new skills and looks forward to being able to go back to the high school in the future to be able to see it.
“I wanted to get involved because I think it's a timeless piece,” Karle said. “... I know it's going to be around for a long time and I can come back to Orland High School years from now and see it.”
The Trojan mosaic was hung up on Oct. 16 at the high school across from the gym on the new science building.
Wallace said they received a grant and used that money to hire the Rainforest Project – they supplied everything and helped get things started, they would also come back and touch bases throughout the project.
She said she believes they have enough supplies to create another sign and are discussing what to do next – such as a sign for the art room.
“It was a great experience,” Wallace said. “Any school that is thinking about trying something like this shouldn't hesitate.
This isn't the only mosaic created by some of Wallace's students.
Earlier this year, a mosaic that was created by Wallace's 2018 and 2019 classes was complete – it's located on the facade of the building that used to be the Kountry Kitchen Cafe on Fourth Street in Orland.