A man was arrested in Willows after a vehicle pursuit that began in Chico on July 10.
According to a press release, at around 11:20 a.m., a Chico California Highway Patrol officer attempted a traffic stop on a motorcycle traveling at high speed in the area of Highway 99 at Neal Road.
The alleged driver of the motorcycle, Dallas Wade Wright of Los Angeles, failed to yield to lights and the siren and a pursuit began.
The driver reportedly took off at speeds over 100 mph and made unsafe passing maneuvers. The pursuit left the Chico area and traveled into the Oroville area where their CHP units took over.
The driver continued south on Highway 99, traveled the wrong way for a brief period and continued at high speeds turning onto State Route 162 until entering Willows CHP jurisdiction with the CHP airplane overhead, according to the press release.
The motorcycle reportedly failed to stop at posted stop signs and continued to travel west on County Road 61, south to County Road J, east to County Road 68 and entered onto northbound Interstate 5 where the pursuit continued after a brief exit and re-entrance at State Route 162 in Willows.
The pursuit continued until its conclusion at northbound I-5 at Liberal Avenue.
The rider surrendered without incident and was arrested at the scene on a felony warrant for grand theft, according to the press release.