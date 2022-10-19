One person was injured in a collision on County Road 99W in Glenn County on Oct. 9.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Marcos Parra, 23, of Williams, was driving a motorcycle southbound on County Road 99W at a high rate of speed just before 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, while Thomas Cronin, 36, of Redding, was stopped at the intersection of County Road 68 heading westbound and David Bianchi, 57, of Sebastopol, was stopped at the intersection heading eastbound.
As Parra approached the intersection, he collided with the front Cronin’s vehicle as he resumed travel and headed into the intersection. The collision caused Parra and his motorcycle to continue in a southwesterly direction before he was ejected from his vehicle. According to CHP officials, Parra and his motorcycle then collided with a perimeter fence before the motorcycle caught on fire.
The collision pushed Cronin’s vehicle in a southwesterly direction, causing the vehicle to collide with Bianchi’s vehicle.
“All vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene of the crash,” said officials in the release.
As a result of the collision, Parra sustained a compound fracture to his right leg and major facial injuries. Officials said at the time of the collision that Parra was wearing a helmet incorrectly and, as a result, it came off during the crash. He was flown to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
Cronin and Bianchi did not sustain any injuries as a result of the collision, said officials, and both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.
At this time, CHP officials said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this crash.