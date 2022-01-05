‘Moving all over Down Under’ event to be held at Orland Art Center

The Orland Art Center Gallery will host “Moving all over Down Under” during their first Friday of the month event this week.
According to a release issued by the Gallery, humorist Mary Rose Kennedy offers this delightfully different description of travel transportation, full of her customary wit and wisdom.
“Moving all over, in wildly different forms of transportation, is exactly what Tom and Mary Rose Kennedy found themselves doing on their ‘Down Under’ trip to Australia and New Zealand,” read the release. “Beginning with the 18 hour plane flight, the range of vehicles included a catamaran, a pontoon boat, a gondola ride to a mountain top, a train that ran all through Australia’s formidable Outback, a duck boat ride in the rain, a river boat and a submersible submarine! We’re along for the ride, as Mary Rose recounts this adventure in her highly entertaining style.”
The hour of lighthearted entertainment will be held at the gallery on Friday, starting at 7 p.m.
The current show, “Timeless Traditions,” will be on display through Jan. 22.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is located at 732 Fourth Street, Orland, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.