Multiple fires reported in Glenn County

A number of fires in the Glenn County region were reported after lightning storms struck on Sunday and Monday.
– Lightning-caused fires that started in the Mendocino National Forest on Sunday are being managed under one organization and being referred to as the August Complex – which is comprised of at least 20 fires ranging from one-tenth of an acre to 1,400 acres, according to a press release.
Several of the fires in the August Complex exhibited moderate to rapid rates of spread Monday. The Doe Fire, by Valley View Orchard 35 miles northwest of Willows, crossed the M9 Road at Heifer Ridge. The size of the fire has been adjusted to 1,400 acres – about 100 personnel are assigned to the Doe Fire.
Fire activity was moderate and some rain fell on the Rockwell Fire, 13 miles northwest of Elk Creek. The fire is estimated at 800 acres.
The Pine Kop Fire showed increased activity due to active thunder cells in the area on Monday afternoon, according to the press release. The Pine Kop Fire is estimated at 800 acres. The fire is located 11 miles west of Elk Creek.
The Box Fire, in the Snow Mountain Wilderness, had minimal growth and stands at 25 acres. The fire is lined and will be mopped up, according to the press release.
Meanwhile, as several other small fires are contained and placed in monitor status, resources are moved around to the next fire with the greatest threat to the public, property and structures.
According to the press release, the weather forecast shows thunderstorms exiting the area with high pressure returning and hot and dry conditions remaining through the week.
It’s advised that forest officials will be implementing a closure for firefighter and public safety on M9 Road from the forest boundary west to the junction with the M4 Road.
It’s also recommended that forest visitors call the office closest to their destination for current information before traveling to the forest.
For updated information on the fires, visit https://tinyurl.com/y3wpmfgv.
– On Monday, the 4-8 Fire started west of Willows in Glenn County.
As of Monday morning, the fire burned 250 acres and was 55 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
For more information, visit the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit Facebook page.
– The Elk Fire, located west of Willows, caused evacuations on Sunday – evacuation orders were lifted that afternoon.
According to Cal Fire, the fire burned 727 acres and the fire was contained later Sunday afternoon.
– Haystacks caught fire on Sunday at CalPlant on Highway 162 in Willows.
According to an update posted by the Willows Fire Department on Sunday evening, fire conditions had significantly calmed down and the blaze was under control at the time.
Some firefighters had remained at the scene to monitor conditions.
Smoke and possibly flames were expected to be visible for several days.