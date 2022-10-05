The Willows area California Highway Patrol reported several injuries as a result of two separate vehicle collisions happening in Glenn County on Sept. 23.
Interstate 5 collision
Two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 5 on Sept. 23.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Jose Jimenez Prieto, 37, of South San Francisco, was driving northbound on Interstate 5 at approximately 10:30 p.m.
As he traveled down the roadway south of County Road 60, he drove into the median, crossed both southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and onto the right shoulder of the southbound side of the roadway, striking a wire perimeter fence before rolling over.
According to officials, the vehicle came to rest west of the interstate on County Road J, north of County Road 62.
At the time of the collision, there were two passengers in the vehicle – eight-year-old Victoria Jimenez and 13-year-old Isabella Jimenez, both of South San Francisco.
Officials said all persons in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Prieto sustained moderate injuries in the collision and one passenger, Victoria Jimenez, sustained major injuries as a result of the collision, said officials.
According to officials, drugs and alcohol were determined to not be a factor in the collision.
State Route 45 collision
Just past 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, a vehicle by J. Maldonado, 20, of Chico, was traveling southbound on State Route 45 near County Road 34. According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Maldonado attempted to pass another vehicle traveling southbound when the vehicle struck a Harley Davidson motorcycle being driven by L. Hanski, 50, of Magalia, northbound on State Route 45.
CHP officials said after the collision, Maldonado’s vehicle continued southbound on the roadway before stopping on the right shoulder. Hanski’s motorcycle came to rest on its side, blocking the northbound lane of the roadway.
Hanski sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision, according to officials, and several volunteer firefighters responded for the injured rider and traffic controls.
Hanski was then transported by helicopter to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
According to CHP officials, State Route 45 was closed for approximately 45 minutes as a result of the collision.
Alcohol has been ruled out as a factor in this incident, according to officials.