Being inspired by the flooded garden at Murdock Elementary School, Mike Buckley’s fifth-grade class at Murdock Elementary School engineered a French drain for their 2019 Cal Water H2O Challenge project.
The H2O Challenge is an annual competition for grades fourth through sixth that asks students to tackle a local or global water-related issue through a classroom project.
Buckley said their school garden sometimes flooded when there was a significant amount of rainfall and it kind of turns it into a lake, making it difficult for them to work in the garden until the water is gone.
So, the class decided to build a French drain to stop future floods as well as collect, store and use the water in the garden at a later time.
A French drain is a trench filled with gravel and a perforated pipe that redirects surface water away from the area.
The water then runs into four 275-gallon containers and then is pumped into two main 2,500-gallon containers so the water can be used in the garden later, Buckley said.
The class worked during the school day as well as on some weekends to complete the project.
This isn’t the first time Buckley has had his class participate in the H2O Challenge, he said. This is the fifth year his class has participated.
“It’s a real good, real world, hands-on project,” Buckley said. “... Water scarcity is an important issue in our lives and it kind of broke up the normal routine.”
Another part of the project included outreach.
The students created a website as well as presented the project to different classrooms and promoted it to the community.
Buckley said different students enjoyed different aspects of the project.
“Some enjoyed digging and sometimes it was muddy and some of them liked that,” he said. “Others prefer to do the website, planning … some liked the physical work.”
The class placed fifth in the challenge this year and will receive a $500 classroom grant and a $50 gift card for each student, among other stuff.
Buckley said the grant goes toward classroom activities – such as gardening stuff.
“It’s cool that we placed,” he said. “... I know these kids are going to remember doing this project when thinking about saving water and what they can do to save water … I just know they’re going to be thinking about this. The water challenge people are really great people and what they’re doing for classrooms is really awesome. I’m really thankful.”
For more information on the Junior Flood Busters’ project, visit www.juniorfloodbusters.com.