National Night Out event to be held next month

The Orland Volunteers in Police Service(VIPS) are gearing up to host the 23rd annual National Night Out event next month.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
“This event offers a great opportunity to promote crime prevention programs, police-community partnerships and strengthen neighborhood spirit,” said Orland VIPS member Caryn Brown. “It represents the kind of energy and determination that helps make many neighborhoods a safer place to live throughout the year. It is a night to celebrate our successes and to expand and strengthen connections and programs for the upcoming year.”
Brown said organizers expect over 25 informational booths representing many different organizations and businesses at this year’s event.
“Among those attending will be representatives from law enforcement, ambulance, fire, public safety, Fish and Game, social services and health organizations,” said Brown.
In addition to the informational booths, Brown said there will be food vendors, a DJ playing music, a bounce house, a free raffle and free bicycle helmets at the VIPS Helmet Fitting Station.
National Night Out events large and small have been held in more than 16,000 communities in all 50 states since the campaign was created by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984.
This year’s local installment will be held at Library Park, 333 Mill Street, Orland on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 6-9 p.m.
For more information, contact Brown at 321-5822.