National Night Out returns to promotes police, community partnerships

The Orland Volunteers in Police Service are gearing up to host the annual National Night Out event next month.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between our citizens and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and neighborhood camaraderie,” said Orland Police Officer Katherine Lowery. “National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness. It strengthens the neighborhood spirit and police/community partnerships.”
This year’s installment will include food trucks, music, prizes and raffles, bounce houses and face paintings in addition to booths from first responders, nonprofit organizations and other services in the community.
National Night Out gives the Orland Volunteers in Police Service the opportunity to promote bike safety, and provide children with a free bike helmet, said Lowery.
National Night Out events large and small have been held in more than 16,000 communities in all 50 states since the campaign was created by the National Association of Town Watch in 1984.
This year’s local installment will be held at Library Park, 333 Mill St., Orland on Aug. 2 from 6-9 p.m.
For more information, contact Caryn at 530-321-5822 or Jahnelle at 530-517-2320.