Mendocino National Forest employees began conducting a national visitor use monitoring survey on Friday in developed and dispersed recreation sites and along Forest Service roads within the forest.
According to a release issued by the Forest Service, these employees will be out in all types of weather conditions, wearing bright orange vests and will be near signs that say, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”
“Information gathered from the survey is useful for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning,” read the release. “It provides forest managers an estimate of how many people recreate, which activities people engage in and how satisfied people are with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.”
The survey gathers basic visitor information and asks questions such as where visitors recreated in the forest; how many people traveled together; how long visitors were in the forest; what other recreation sites were visited while in the forest; and how satisfied visitors are with the facilities and services provided.
According to officials, these surveys are voluntary and all responses are confidential. Each interview lasts about 10 minutes and approximately one third of visitors will be asked to complete the confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip. Surveys will be conducted through Sept. 30, 2023.
“Although the survey is entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the Forest and work to make it a better place to visit,” said Paulette Kelly, Forest Recreation program manager on the Mendocino National Forest. “We would appreciate it if visitors would take the time to stop and answer a few questions. It’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the survey.”
For more information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring program, contact Kelly at paulette.kelly@usda.gov or visit www.fs.usda.gov/about-agency/nvum.
For more information about Mendocino National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/mendocino.