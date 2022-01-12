The Glenn County Behavioral Health Advisory Board is hosting a sock drive through next week to provide for those in need.
“Socks are the most needed, yet least donated item for those in need,” said board member Lisa Diamond.
Diamond, who is also an outreach worker for the Glenn County Community Action Department, said the idea for the drive came about while she was reviewing the county’s current Point-in-Time Count data, which surveys where and if homeless individuals are sheltered.
As a newly formed board, Diamond said the group was eager to get their first community project up and running so she presented an idea to facilitate a sock drive for the homeless.
“They all liked the idea so we put it together really fast,” said Diamond.
According to Diamond, the board set up several donation boxes at various locations in Glenn County beginning Dec. 16.
In Orland, donation boxes are located at Sav Mor, Grocery Outlet, Pizza Palace, CRWC, Harmony House and 127 E. Walker Street.
In Willows, donation boxes are located at Laurel Street HHSA, Town Central Deli, Carte Blanche and Public Health.
According to Diamond, the sock drive will continue through Jan. 19. After the socks are collected, other items such as dehydrated milk and packaged snacks will be collected as well and distributed to local homeless individuals some time in February.
Diamond said this is the first community project the board has facilitated and they have been thrilled with the amount of support that they have received.
“We are really excited about the success of this drive,” said Diamond. “We have collected about 100 pairs of socks right now.”
Diamond said the Glenn County Behavioral Health Advisory Board was established in 2021 and acts as an advisor to the Glenn County Behavioral Health Department and the Board of Supervisors, which are mandated by the State of California Welfare and Institutions Code section 5604 to review and evaluate the community’s behavioral health needs, services, facilities and special challenges.
According to Diamond, the Board is composed of community members, consumers and client members as well as family member positions.
“Though membership is a non-paid, voluntary basis, the rewards of memberships include making a difference in the lives of those affected by mental health and substance use disorders,” read a statement released by the Board.
Diamond said as the Board continues to work within their community, they are always looking for new members.
“The only requirement is that they have an interest and want to do things to help the lives of those within the community,” said Diamond.
The Board meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 12 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are being held virtually at this time.
For more information, call 530-865-6106.