Willows’ Maddy Nissen was selected as the 2020 Dairy Princess for the California Milk Advisory Board’s District 4, according to a press release.
During a virtual crowning event on June 5, retiring Dairy Princess Hannah Gonzalez turned the title over to Nissen and wished her success as she represents the California dairy industry throughout the coming year.
According to the press release, Nissen will represent District 4 – which includes Glenn, Butte, Colusa, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties.
As Dairy princess, she will play an important role on the milk advisory board’s communications services team in meeting community relations objectives.
Nissen is the daughter of Dane and Trisha Nissen of Willows.
She is a senior at Willows High School and is active in Willows Future Farmers of America, showing dairy replacement calves and hogs.
According to the press release, she served as chapter president and earned her State FFA Degree as well as competing on the FFA Diversified Livestock, Agricultural Sales, Job Interview and Swine production teams.
She is an active member of the California Scholarship Federation and recently served as secretary for the Willows High School Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. She remains active in the Willows 4-H Club, serving as teen leader for the swine group.
She also served on the California Pork Producers Association Junior Board of Directors.
Nissen plans to attend a four-year university and double major in agriculture education and animal science, according to the press release.
Crowned First Alternate Dairy Princess, Madeline Evans, the daughter of William and Heather Evans of Redding, is a junior at Redding Christian High School. She is active in the Twin Palms 4-H Club, serving as County Ambassador, Teen Leader, All Star Support Team and Club Secretary.
Evans competes in Varsity Cheer, Volleyball and Track and Field in addition to playing AAU Club Volleyball. She recently served as Shasta County Beef Princess and is active in her high school’s Science Bowl Team. She is currently working on a project to help introduce California agriculture and dairy production curriculum into local elementary schools. Madeline plans to attend a four-year university to study medicine.
According to the press release, Evans will assist the new District 4 Dairy Princess in her duties, which include speaking on behalf of the California dairy industry to various audiences throughout the year.
As Dairy Princess and alternate, Nissen and Evans will attend a professional development training focused on presentation skills, advocating for the California dairy industry, leadership and business etiquette.
Contestants were judged on speaking ability, education, dairy background, poise and personality.
“California is the nation’s leading milk producer,” it was stated in the press release. “It also produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. The state is the second largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California dairy products made with real California milk can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk produced on California dairy farms by California Dairy farm families.”
For more information about the District 4 Dairy Princess contest and events, call District 4 Chairperson Marlene Silveira at 828-9514.