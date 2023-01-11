During a ceremony held at the Willows Memorial Hall Auditorium on Jan. 3, seven newly elected Glenn County officials were sworn into office.
Members of the county’s staff and the community were on hand at the ceremony to welcome District 2 Supervisor Monica Rossman and District 4 Supervisor Jim Yoder.
“I am looking forward to serving Glenn County,” said Rossman following her swearing in. “As a lifelong resident, I am honored with the opportunity to give back to the county and community that I have grown up in. I am excited for this new adventure and look forward to building relationships with department heads and staff.”
Yoder thanked the public for attending the ceremony in addition to his wife for her continued support throughout the campaign and election process.
“I look forward to working with colleagues and ensuring that the staff that are doing the work have the tools and resources necessary,” said Yoder.
Rossman ran unopposed for the District 2 seat during June’s primary election and took the place of Paul Barr, while Yoder beat out challenger Gary L. Hansen during the primary election in June and took the place of Keith Corum. Both Barr and Corum retired on Jan. 2.
Other elected officials sworn in during the ceremony include Judge Donald Cole Byrd, Assessor-Clerk-Recorder Sendy Perez, County Superintendent of Schools Ryan Bentz,
District Attorney Dwayne Stewart and Sheriff-Coroner Justin Gibbs.
The elected officials were sworn into office by Donald Cole Byrd and former Judge Angus I. Saint-Evens.