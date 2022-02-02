The Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency (PCDSA) announced on Monday that a new round of funding for COVID-19 Business Assistance Grants is available and local small businesses impacted by the pandemic are encouraged to apply.
According to a release issued by the PCDSA, all jurisdictions within Glenn County – which includes the city of Willows, the city of Orland and the unincorporated areas – are eligible for the program, as long as they have five or less employees and have a presence within the county. Stay-at-home orders and mandated shutdowns related to the pandemic must have caused or continue to cause an impact to business revenues as well to be eligible. Mobile and online vendors are eligible, according to the release, but national chains and franchises are not.
“Grant awards range from $2,500 to $7,500 and applications will be processed in the order received,” read the release.
Those interested in applying can find the application online on the Planning & Community Development webpage located at www.countyofglenn.net. Once completed, applications can be submitted by mail or dropped off at the PCDSA office, 225 N. Tehama Street; Willows, CA, 95988. Submissions will also be accepted if faxed to 530-934-6103 or emailed to planning@countyofglenn.net.
For more information, call the PCDSA office at 530-934-6540.