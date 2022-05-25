New school resource officer fills ‘need’ in community

After the position remained vacant within the city for more than 15 years, Katherine Lowery has been working as the city’s new school resource officer since April.
“It is encouraging working with Orland Unified because they have such admiration and hope for their students, this opportunity has allowed us to fill a position that was such a need in our schools,” said Lowery.
Since starting in this new role just weeks ago, Lowery said her favorite part has been being that positive bridge between students and law enforcement.
“It is super exciting when I visit schools and students come up to me and say that they want to be a cop when they grow up,” said Lowery. “I get to inspire that dream, answer their questions and show them that one day they can be a cop if they really want to.”
Lowery said she is a small town, country girl at heart that grew up in Glenn County. After graduating from Hamilton High School in 2008, she pursued her dreams in law enforcement, first working at the juvenile hall and then as the community service officer for the Orland Police Department before becoming an Orland police officer.
Lowery said her previous job working in juvenile hall opened her heart to working with youth, especially that population of at-risk youth, so she was excited when the Orland Police Department received funding to once again bring on a school resource officer position.
“With the local juvenile hall closing, I found employment at Orland Police Department doing also what I love, being a police officer,” said Lowery. “This role as SRO gives me the opportunity to still be a police officer and have the opportunity to work with youth, the schools and be that positive influence and role model to kids.”
The position will be funded by a nearly $400,000 grant from the Department of Justice under the California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016, which the Glenn County Office of Education received approval for in November.
This grant, according to a staff report, will reimburse the city for roughly two-and-a-half years and will allow for the Orland Police Department to hire one resource officer to go to the city’s five schools as well as Plaza and Lake elementary schools in the rural area around Orland.
Lowery said her new role consists of working with the Student Advisory Review Board (SARB) on improving student attendance in school, being present on school campuses and engaging with youth, being available to school staff as needed, attending school functions and events and much more.
“I really want to continue to make a presence at the schools and engage with the students,” said Lowery. “A major priority is to decrease fights and drugs on school campuses. A continued goal will be with SARB and increasing the students’ attendance. We have great teachers at our schools. We just need to make sure the students get to class. In the next three years as SRO, I am looking forward to making the best impact out of this position.”