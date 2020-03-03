Concerns have been growing over the novel coronavirus that has seen more than 90,000 confirmed cases all over the world – including more than 100 in the United States.
According to a press release from the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency, Glenn County currently doesn’t have any confirmed or suspected cases at this time.
According to the California Department of Public Health website, there are a total of 43 positive cases in California as of Monday.
The total amount of people who have died in the U.S. rose to nine on Tuesday and the World Health Organization said the mortality rate for the virus increased to 3.4 percent, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that is not new, however, this is a new type that officials are still learning about.
Glenn County HHSA’s Public Health Department is working closely with state and local partners and other health systems to assess the situation locally and provide guidance as necessary.
“Our county’s department’s and healthcare systems work together to prepare and respond to all types of emergencies including infectious disease,” said Dr. Jared Garrison, Glenn County health officer.
As with any virus, especially during flu season, Public Health reminds people that there are a number of steps they can take to protect one’s health and the public’s:
- Wash hands with soap and water.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay away from work, school and other people if you’re sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough.
Grinnell Norton, deputy director of Public Health, said the symptoms of coronavirus can include fever, cough, difficulty breathing and muscle aches.
For more information about the novel coronavirus, visit the CDPH website at www.cdph.ca.gov and the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.