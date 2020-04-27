A letter signed by six county boards of supervisors chairmen and several city mayors in the north state has been sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking for local control over reopening local economies.
District 3 Assemblyman James Gallagher’s office sent the letter to Newsom Friday afternoon, according to Gallagher’s chief of staff Curtis Grima. The letter was signed by Gallagher, District 4 state Sen. Jim Nielsen, board of supervisor chairs of Sutter, Yuba, Butte, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties, and the mayors of Yuba City, Marysville, Live Oak, Wheatland, Paradise, Oroville, Gridley, Biggs, Williams, Corning, Tehama and Willows.
The state has been under a shelter-in-place directive since March – so people have had to stay home as much as possible and nonessential businesses have been forced to close. The governor hasn’t yet released a timeline on when the order will be lifted.
“The Sacramento Valley is ready to begin opening up,” Gallagher said.
As part of the reasoning for asking the governor to allow counties to control an easing of restrictions, the letter cited the low infection rate in the six counties and low number of confirmed cases out of the approximately 500,000 people who make up the region.
“We ask you to allow our counties to exercise local authority to implement a careful and phased reopening of our local economies,” the letter read.
Out of the six counties, one individual has been admitted to an intensive care unit due to COVID-19 and acute hospital admissions are down in the region. The letter specifically referred to Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville as having its acute hospital admissions down by about 40 percent.
In addition, the letter said that the area is equipped to deal with a possible surge in cases with Yuba-Sutter setting up approximately 350 surge beds. Along with the economic impact of the virus, the letter said there are indirect health risks that come with an economic recession like heart disease, sleep deprivation and depression.
Glenn County Health Officer Dr. Jared Garrison said during a special Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday that Glenn Medical Center typically has a capacity of 25 patients, but that’s been increased to 47 – including a scaled down four-bed ICU.
Garrison said, depending on the model that’s looked at, that it’s pretty close to what the anticipated total surge could be.
He said Enloe Medical Center also has more beds than their predicted maximum surge.
“We’ve asked a great deal of our residents in the past month, and they have risen to the challenge,” the letter read. “Now we must move to the next phase, which is economic recovery.”
Gallagher said he and Nielsen have been in communication with the governor’s office about the intent of the Sacramento Valley to request the authority to reopen, but did not have a commitment to any decision. If Newsom approves the request, the statewide order would not apply to the six counties and local directives from health officials would take its place.
Leigh McDaniel, chairman of the Glenn County Board of Supervisors, said during Thursday’s meeting that part of the letter’s intent is to start a dialogue on reopening.
“Assemblyman Gallagher and Senator Nielsen state that support of this letter does not mean that we are reopening, but that we request the Governor to engage discussing the rules of reopening,” McDaniel said. “Without Governor Newsom’s assistance and direction, we are stuck with no concrete plan to get back to normal.”
Scott De Moss, Glenn County administrative officer, said they also believe the North State communities are different than areas like Southern California and they’re not seeing the same amount of community spread of COVID-19.
“We also hope to have the governor acknowledge that rural North State issues to reopen are different than those suburban and metropolitan community of California will experience,” McDaniel said during the meeting.
The board met on Thursday and voted, 4-1, to have McDaniel sign the letter. The board also decided to write a supplemental letter to Gallagher and Nielsen that addresses some of their concerns.
De Moss said one of the concerns is if they begin reopening prior to other areas that might draw people from other areas of the state that are still closed and those who come into the county may not know they carry the coronavirus and could spread the virus in the area.
He said one of the other concerns had to do with finances. Currently, the county hasn’t incurred a lot of costs due to the virus – there haven’t had a lot of people to treat or test compared to other areas.
“But, if we reopen and then the virus does spread, would we be in line to receive funding that other counties ahead of us have received?” De Moss said. “We want to make sure we don’t have an unintentional local financial impact.”
During the meeting, supervisors agreed to try and have the supplemental letter prepared by the next regular board meeting – which is scheduled for May 5.
“We understand this has a major impact on our small businesses,” De Moss said. “We appreciate everything everyone is going through, making sure everyone stays healthy and safe.”
McDaniel said during Thursday’s meeting that while officials are working on a draft plan, without state guidelines, these efforts may be wasted – the governor holds the authority to issue guidelines.
“As soon as we are given timelines for reopening, it will be shared with the public along with guidance for a phased reopening,” the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.
The plan is being developed by the Glenn County Sheriff – Office of Emergency Services, Public Health and cities of Orland and Willows.