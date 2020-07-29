Glenn County’s COVID-19 case count was at 303 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Glenn County Public Health.
Forty-six are active cases and 41 of those are isolated at home and five are hospitalized – 256 have recovered and one person has died to date.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said 83 percent of the county’s cases have been located in the north part of the county and 17 percent have been in the southern region.
According to the Glenn County Health and Human Service Agency, the California Department of Public Health monitors each county to identify if it is meeting the baseline metrics set for COVID-19 – Glenn County has three metrics outside of acceptable levels set by the state:
– Overall number of tests per day, 110 in the county, is lower than the state metric of 150.
– Case rate, 190, is higher than the state metric of 100.
– Test positivity rate, 10.9 percent, is higher than the state metric of 8 percent.
Residents can take precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, such as:
– Not gathering in groups, such as social gatherings.
– Wear a facial covering when in public spaces.
– Use good hygiene and sanitation, wash hands frequently and clean frequently-touched surfaces.
– Stay home when sick or if one has been in contact with someone who is ill.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.
OptumServe site in Glenn County
Glenn County now has a COVID-19 testing site through OptumServe that operates Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Testing is by appointment only and can be made by calling 888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.
The site is located at Orland Memorial Hall, 320 Third St., Orland.