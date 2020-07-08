Starting next week, Tri-County News will be printing just one issue a week, combining the three newspapers now published as individual weeklies.
The combined weekly newspaper will be headed: Tri-County News. It will combine the weekly Corning Observer, Glenn County Transcript and Colusa Sun-Herald.
This step is being taken now as a way to better cope with the current COVOID-19 pandemic, which causes various labor, cost and revenue issues. Most, if not all, current local news reporting will be carried on as usual.
The single paper will be produced and printed on Tuesdays, with home delivery on Wednesday and postal delivery on Thursdays.