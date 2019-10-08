Orland police officers are trading in their normal patches for something a little more … pink.
In support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, officers are sporting pink patches in an effort to bring awareness to the disease.
The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and support breast cancer research organizations in combating the disease.
Officer Thomas Roenspie said the officers are authorized to trade in their traditional patch for one with pink stitching throughout the month of October.
Roenspie said anyone can also purchase the patches from the department to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Center and City of Hope – one of the nation’s largest and most effective cancer centers.
He said the cause hits close to home for him – his son had cancer a few years back and St. Jude is where his son went for his treatment.
“I had a child that went through childhood cancer and lot of community members have been affected by breast cancer, so this is a way to raise awareness and funding for programs that basically help with early detection and treatment of cancer,” Roenspie said.
People can purchase an Orland Police Department pink patch from the department for $10. People can also send a check in a self-addressed, stamped envelope to 817 Fourth St., Orland, with a check made out to Orland Police Officer’s Association.
Roenspie said the patches can be purchased anytime of the year, not just in October.
For more information, contact Officer Roenspie at troenspie@cityoforland.com or CSO Edgar Pinedo epinedo@cityoforland.com.