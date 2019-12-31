The Orland Police Department responded to multiple reports of shots fired on Monday, according to a press release.
At around 3:47 p.m., officers responded to East Street near Bonnie Lane.
Witnesses described a male driving an older white Chevy truck who fired four to five shots from a handgun then fled east on Bonnie Lane and was last seen northbound on Papst Avenue.
With assistance from Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies, the northeast area of Orland was searched but the suspect and vehicle were not located.
Information was received during the investigation that a blue truck, possibly towing a flat trailer with olive bins, may have been involved in a road rage incident with the white Chevy truck just prior to the shooting, according to the press release.
Multiple .40 caliber shell casings were recovered at the scene.
As of Tuesday, no one had come forward or been identified as a victim in the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Orland Police Department at 865-1616. Tips can also be emailed to police@cityoforland.com. People can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 934-6627.